Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.