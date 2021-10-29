InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.80. 39,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. InMode has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Get InMode alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.