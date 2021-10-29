InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

INMD stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.37. 37,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.65. InMode has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.