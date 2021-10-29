Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.11

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and traded as high as $16.72. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 1,992 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INGXF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

