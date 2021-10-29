Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.81

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 5505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 72.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 117.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Innoviva by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $7,102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Innoviva by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the period.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

