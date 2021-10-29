Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 16,332 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $725,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $18,609.50.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 845.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

