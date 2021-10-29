Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $119,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -128.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after buying an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after buying an additional 1,000,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after buying an additional 791,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,061,000 after buying an additional 645,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

