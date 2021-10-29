Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $275.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.98. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of -320.83 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

