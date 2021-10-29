Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE EVRI opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.