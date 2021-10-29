Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $2,426,480.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $2,426,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard G. Rawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00.

NYSE:NSP opened at $125.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.89.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,228,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

