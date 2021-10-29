Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $358,543.74 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67.

Shares of LYFT opened at $46.92 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.49.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

