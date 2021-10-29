Insider Selling: MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Insider Sells 9,238 Shares of Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 488,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,099. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $81,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MD shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

