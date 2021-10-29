Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $4,910,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total transaction of $4,910,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $1,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $1,967,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $2,165,000.00.

MRNA opened at $347.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

