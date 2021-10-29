Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $4,910,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total transaction of $4,910,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $1,611,300.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $1,967,200.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $2,165,000.00.
MRNA opened at $347.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.