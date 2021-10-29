Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Sells $1,504,149.60 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

