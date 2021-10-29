Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Sells $1,110,560.75 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 24,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $1,110,560.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

StepStone Group stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 465,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,433,000 after acquiring an additional 313,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 443,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

