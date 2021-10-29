Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.40

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $7.10. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 37,120 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.73% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth $96,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

