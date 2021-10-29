Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $271.56

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $271.56 and last traded at $270.15, with a volume of 6261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.97 and its 200-day moving average is $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,232 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

