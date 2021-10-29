INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IIII traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,570. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 24.0% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

