INT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, INT has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.22 or 0.00323791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00049858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00230293 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00098494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011199 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.