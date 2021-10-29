Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Integer updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.150 EPS.

Integer stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

