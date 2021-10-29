Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Integer updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.150 EPS.
Integer stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61.
In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.