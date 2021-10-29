Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 369.1% from the September 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Integrated Media Technology stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,447. Integrated Media Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

In other Integrated Media Technology news, major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 227,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $512,574.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

