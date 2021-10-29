Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTLA opened at $136.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 2.17. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.88.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

