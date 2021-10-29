International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 162.16 ($2.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a market cap of £8.04 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

