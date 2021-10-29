Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 92.8% in October

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PLW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.49. 756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,585. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11,457.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,807 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter.

