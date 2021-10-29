Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 92.8% in October

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PLW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.49. 756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,585. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
