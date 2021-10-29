Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 596.8% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

PKW opened at $94.23 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

