Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:PSCF traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.