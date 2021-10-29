Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

