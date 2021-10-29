Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,861. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investors Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 206,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Investors Bancorp worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

