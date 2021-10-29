Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.
NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,861. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investors Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 206,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Investors Bancorp worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Investors Bancorp
Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.
