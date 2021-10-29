Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 19,036 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,706% compared to the typical volume of 1,054 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 1,299,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,975. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $553.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

