Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,623 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,592% compared to the average daily volume of 155 put options.

PRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE PRG opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.12 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROG will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PROG by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after buying an additional 70,558 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 3,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 438,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

