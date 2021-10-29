Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells $103,120.50 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invitae by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Invitae by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

