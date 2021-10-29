Ion Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares during the period. Jamf makes up approximately 4.7% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $38,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $10,805,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $2,559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 71.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,949 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $134,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,531 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $587,851.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

Shares of Jamf stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 812,525 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

