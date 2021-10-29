Ion Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Eventbrite worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 55.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 48.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter worth $2,032,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

EB stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

