IQeon (IQN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00003871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00238587 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00098579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.