IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.40 million-$41.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.16 million.IRadimed also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.91 million, a PE ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $156,665.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $728,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,097 shares of company stock worth $1,616,719. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

