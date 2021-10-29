Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stake Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Iridium Communications worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,896. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.20 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -401.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

