IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $15.19. IronNet shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 95,728 shares.

Specifically, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRNT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IronNet in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IronNet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IronNet stock. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,002,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,334,000. IronNet accounts for 36.2% of KPCB DGF II Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC owned 7.11% of IronNet as of its most recent SEC filing.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

