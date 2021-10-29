Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $209.64 million and a PE ratio of 15.38. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

