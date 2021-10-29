iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the September 30th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,276,000 after acquiring an additional 635,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,336,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,374,000 after purchasing an additional 316,363 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 252.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 255,291 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,043,000. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 148.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

