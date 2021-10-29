iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $178,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30.

