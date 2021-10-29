iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.01 and last traded at $81.99. 34,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 84,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57.

