iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 60,284 shares.The stock last traded at $51.72 and had previously closed at $52.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

