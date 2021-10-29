iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Up 1.5%

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.88. 31,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 130,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

