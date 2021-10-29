iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,434,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.