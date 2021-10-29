Istar Inc. Buys 13,486 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.14 per share, for a total transaction of $999,852.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. bought 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.69 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. bought 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.46 per share, for a total transaction of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. bought 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08.

SAFE opened at $74.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

