Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Short Interest Up 1,410.9% in October

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a growth of 1,410.9% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the second quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Itamar Medical by 23.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $807,000. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen downgraded Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.