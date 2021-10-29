J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JSAIY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.87.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

