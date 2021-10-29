Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 631.8% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of JCIC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.