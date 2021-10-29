Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Janus Henderson Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 203.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

