Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 126.7% in October

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the September 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPSY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 46.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

